North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after criminal damage caused to window at church in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following a criminal damage incident at a church overnight in Harrogate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at The Fairtrade Shop at St Peter’s Church overnight between Friday 4 and Saturday 5 October when criminal damage was caused to a window.

No entry was gained.

If you have any information which could assist the police with their investigation, including any CCTV or mobile phone footage capturing the offence, you should get in contact.

You can email PC 371 at [email protected]