North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after criminal damage caused to window at church in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following a criminal damage incident at a church overnight in Harrogate.
The incident happened at The Fairtrade Shop at St Peter’s Church overnight between Friday 4 and Saturday 5 October when criminal damage was caused to a window.
No entry was gained.
If you have any information which could assist the police with their investigation, including any CCTV or mobile phone footage capturing the offence, you should get in contact.
You can email PC 371 at [email protected]