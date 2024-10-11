North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after criminal damage caused to window at church in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 11th Oct 2024, 09:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following a criminal damage incident at a church overnight in Harrogate.

The incident happened at The Fairtrade Shop at St Peter’s Church overnight between Friday 4 and Saturday 5 October when criminal damage was caused to a window.

No entry was gained.

If you have any information which could assist the police with their investigation, including any CCTV or mobile phone footage capturing the offence, you should get in contact.

You can email PC 371 at [email protected]

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice