North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after collision in Harrogate causes ‘significant damage’ to car
The incident happened at around 8.30am on Sunday, August 31 when a black Vauxhall collided with a black Mini that was parked on St Hilda's Road.
The collision caused significant damage.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If anyone was in the area at this time or has any dashcam or CCTV footage that may assist the police, please get in touch as soon as possible.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250167282 when providing any details regarding the incident.