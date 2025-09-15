North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after coach fails to stop following collision on major road in Harrogate
The incident happened at 9.45am on Friday (September 12) and involved a white panel van and a cream-coloured coach on the roundabout at Duchy Road and Cornwall Road.
The coach is alleged to have left the scene without stopping to check the other driver’s details or welfare.
It is suspected the coach continued its journey towards Penny Pot Lane.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Louis Pointer-Jones.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250172707 when providing any details regarding the incident.