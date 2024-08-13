North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after car window smashed in Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Aug 2024, 09:57 BST
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following a criminal damage incident in the Harrogate district last week.

It happened at approximately 3am on Friday (August 9) on Gaskin Close in Boroughbridge, where a rear window of a Vauxhall Astra was smashed.

If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Gareth Skelton.

The police have launched an investigation after a car window was smashed on Gaskin Close in Boroughbridge

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240143244 when providing any details regarding the incident.