North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after car tyres slashed overnight in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation into an incident of criminal damage to a vehicle overnight in Harrogate.
The incident happened between 1.30am and 6.30am on March 10 when an Audi A1 had its tyres slashed while parked on Hawes Road.
If you have any information about the incident, including any CCTV or mobile phone footage, you should get in contact with the police.
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250045382 when providing any details regarding the incident.