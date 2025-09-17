North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after car stolen overnight from property in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses after a car was stolen from a property overnight in Harrogate.

Between 11pm on Monday (September 15) and 8am on Tuesday (September 16), a property on Wensley Grove was entered.

The keys of a silver Audi A1 were taken, which resulted in the car being stolen.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any information that will help with our enquiries, including any doorbell or CCTV footage that may be helpful, please get in touch.”

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.