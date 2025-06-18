North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after car stolen overnight from property in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a car was stolen overnight from a property in Harrogate.
At around 12.45am on Tuesday (June 17), a black Audi Q3 was stolen from a property on Woodlands Drive, opposite the junction with Woodlands Grove.
It is believed that there were two offenders involved, with their direction of travel currently unknown.
If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, you should call 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250109201 when providing any details regarding the incident.