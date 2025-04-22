North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after car stolen overnight from property in Harrogate
The two-in-one burglary happened at 2.45am on Friday, April 18 at a property on St George’s Walk when a black Mercedes C Class was stolen.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “A two-in-one burglary is when a perpetrator gains access to a property for the sole purpose of stealing a vehicle.
"Please ensure that all doors and windows are locked, vehicles are secure, and valuables are kept out of sight.”
If you have any information regarding the incident, including any CCTV or doorbell footage, you should get in contact with the police.
If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250068451 when providing any details regarding the incident.