North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after car stolen overnight from property in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a car was stolen overnight from a property in Harrogate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-in-one burglary happened at 2.45am on Friday, April 18 at a property on St George’s Walk when a black Mercedes C Class was stolen.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “A two-in-one burglary is when a perpetrator gains access to a property for the sole purpose of stealing a vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please ensure that all doors and windows are locked, vehicles are secure, and valuables are kept out of sight.”

The police have launched an investigation after a Mercedes C Class was stolen overnight from a property on St George's Walk in Harrogate

If you have any information regarding the incident, including any CCTV or doorbell footage, you should get in contact with the police.

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250068451 when providing any details regarding the incident.