North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after car stolen during burglary at property in Knaresborough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened between 1am and 8.30am on Thursday, January 16 when a suspect entered a property, took a set of car keys and stole a vehicle.
The car is a white Hyundai Ionic in white, registration PY19 VHV.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are particularly appealing for any witnesses or anybody with CCTV in the Grimbald Crag Way and Angel Gardens area.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Thornton 641.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250009188 when providing any details regarding the incident.