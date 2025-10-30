North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after car set on fire in suspected arson attack in Ripon
At around 9.42am on Sunday, October 26, emergency services received a report of a vehicle on fire on Sandy Lane.
The fire brigade attended the scene and successfully extinguished the blaze.
The vehicle was an open-top Land Rover and the fire was believed to have been started deliberately.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing to anyone with any information that could assist our investigation to come forward.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also Call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 520 Rod Bloxham.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250202317 when providing any details regarding the incident.