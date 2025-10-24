North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after car keyed multiple times in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Oct 2025, 09:24 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses after a car was keyed multiple times in Harrogate.

A resident reported to police that his car had been keyed four times over the past six weeks on Royal Crescent, but only came forward after the fourth incident.

The most recent incident happened overnight into Friday, October 17.

Officers are appealing for any camera footage, witnesses who may have seen anything, or anyone with any information to come forward.

The police have launched an appeal for information and witnesses after a car was keyed multiple times on Royal Crescent in Harrogate

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 296 Burrows.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250197299 when providing any details regarding the incident.

