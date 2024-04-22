North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after car drives wrong way down Harrogate street and causes collision
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a road traffic collision on a one-way street in Harrogate town centre last week.
The incident happened at around 6.55am on Tuesday, April 16 when a vehicle drove the wrong way down Parliament Street, causing a collision.
If you saw the collision or have any footage of the incident, including anything that happened before or after, you should get in touch with the police.
If you can assist North Yorkshire Police with their investigation, you can email [email protected]
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240066500 when providing any information regarding the incident.