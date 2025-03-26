North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after car damaged overnight in Knaresborough

By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th Mar 2025, 09:28 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 09:47 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a car was damaged during an incident overnight in Knaresborough.

At 9.30pm on Saturday, March 15, a white Fiat Punto, with registration SB62 LVK, was parked near Charlton Villas on Stockwell Lane.

The owner of the car returned to it the following morning at about 7am to find that someone had walked over the bonnet, windscreen and roof, causing damage.

If you have any information regarding the incident, including any CCTV or dashcam footage capturing the incident, then you should get in contact with the police.

The police have launched an investigation after a Fiat Punto, that was parked on Stockwell Lane in Knaresborough, was damaged during an incident overnight

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250046756 when providing any details regarding the incident.

