North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after car damaged overnight in Knaresborough
At 9.30pm on Saturday, March 15, a white Fiat Punto, with registration SB62 LVK, was parked near Charlton Villas on Stockwell Lane.
The owner of the car returned to it the following morning at about 7am to find that someone had walked over the bonnet, windscreen and roof, causing damage.
If you have any information regarding the incident, including any CCTV or dashcam footage capturing the incident, then you should get in contact with the police.
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250046756 when providing any details regarding the incident.