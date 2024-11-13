North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after car damaged on street in Harrogate district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a parked car was damaged in Tadcaster over the weekend.

The incident happened on Calcaria Crescent at around 7am on Saturday (November 9) and involved a suspect removing the trims off a vehicle and smashing the back wing.

If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, you should contact with North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by dialling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 10112024-0211 when providing any details regarding the incident.