North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after car damaged following hit-and-run overnight in Harrogate
The incident happened on Avenue Street in Starbeck between midnight on Thursday 12 and 6am on Friday 13 December when a car failed to stop following a collision with another car.
There has been damage caused to a black VW Tiguan following the incident.
If you have any information regarding the incident, including any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage capturing the collision, then you should get in contact with the police.
You can email [email protected]
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240228077 when providing ay details regarding the incident.