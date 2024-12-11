North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after car damaged following hit-and-run in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 11th Dec 2024, 09:27 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following a collision in Harrogate where a vehicle failed to stop and provide details.

At 4.25pm on Saturday, December 7, a red 4x4 type vehicle, with an unknown registration, hit and damaged a black Mercedes parked on Cromwell Road.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking all residents in the area to review their CCTV and doorbell cameras and to share any relevant information.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240224869 when providing any details regarding the incident.

