North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after car damaged following hit-and-run in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following a collision in Harrogate where a vehicle failed to stop and provide details.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 4.25pm on Saturday, December 7, a red 4x4 type vehicle, with an unknown registration, hit and damaged a black Mercedes parked on Cromwell Road.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking all residents in the area to review their CCTV and doorbell cameras and to share any relevant information.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240224869 when providing any details regarding the incident.