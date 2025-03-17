North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after car damaged following collision in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Mar 2025, 14:05 BST

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a damage-only collision in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 8.25am on March 3 and involved a grey VW Golf or Polo hitting a parked white VW Golf on Chatsworth Grove.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the grey VW prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a car was damaged following a collision on Chatsworth Grove in Harrogateplaceholder image
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option two, and ask for Colin Irvine.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250041170 when providing any details regarding the incident.

