North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after car damaged following collision in Harrogate
The incident happened at 8.25am on March 3 and involved a grey VW Golf or Polo hitting a parked white VW Golf on Chatsworth Grove.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the grey VW prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.”
Please email [email protected] if you can help.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option two, and ask for Colin Irvine.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250041170 when providing any details regarding the incident.