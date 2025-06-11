North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after car criminally damaged in Harrogate town centre

By Lucy Chappell
Published 11th Jun 2025, 16:07 BST

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses after a car was criminally damaged outside a restaurant in Harrogate.

The incident happened between 10.45am and 12.45pm on Thursday, May 29, when the rear door of a Land Rover Defender that was parked outside Portofino on Albert Street was damaged.

If you can help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ed Chatland.

The police are appealing for information and witnesses after a car was criminally damaged outside a restaurant in Harrogate town centre

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250096702 when providing any details regarding the incident.

