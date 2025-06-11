North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after car criminally damaged in Harrogate town centre
The incident happened between 10.45am and 12.45pm on Thursday, May 29, when the rear door of a Land Rover Defender that was parked outside Portofino on Albert Street was damaged.
If you can help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ed Chatland.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250096702 when providing any details regarding the incident.