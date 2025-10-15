North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after car broken into in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses after a car was broken into in Harrogate last week.

The incident happened between 10pm and 11pm on Thursday, October 9, when an unknown person entered a black Vauxhall Corsa parked on The Avenue in Starbeck.

A number of items were stolen from the vehicle.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If anyone has any information, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which could assist police, then please get in touch.

“We also want to remind vehicle owners to ensure that vehicles are locked and that no valuables are left in it.

"If parking on the street, park near a light if possible.”

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 1225019299 when providing any details regarding the incident.