North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after brick thrown at car in Harrogate during early hours

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses after a vehicle was damaged in Harrogate in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened at 12.10am on Friday, September 5, when two youths – one on a bike and one on a scooter – rode past a property on Jesmond Road.

They threw a brick which damaged a vehicle that was stationary on the drive.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If anyone has any CCTV, doorbell footage or information which could assist the police, please get in touch.

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number when providing any details regarding the incident.