North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after boilers stolen from properties in Knaresborough
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary at a new build housing estate in Knaresborough.
The incident happened between 4pm on Monday (April 8) and 7am on Tuesday (April 9) at an estate on York Road in Knaresborough.
A number of houses were entered and new boilers were stolen.
If you have any information regarding the incident, you should contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 090420240070 when providing any details regarding the incident.