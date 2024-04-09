North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after boilers stolen from properties in Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened between 4pm on Monday (April 8) and 7am on Tuesday (April 9) at an estate on York Road in Knaresborough.

A number of houses were entered and new boilers were stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have any information regarding the incident, you should contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

The police have launched an investigation after boilers were stolen from an estate on York Road in Knaresborough

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.