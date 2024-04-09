North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after boilers stolen from properties in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary at a new build housing estate in Knaresborough.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Apr 2024, 11:58 BST
The incident happened between 4pm on Monday (April 8) and 7am on Tuesday (April 9) at an estate on York Road in Knaresborough.

A number of houses were entered and new boilers were stolen.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you should contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

The police have launched an investigation after boilers were stolen from an estate on York Road in KnaresboroughThe police have launched an investigation after boilers were stolen from an estate on York Road in Knaresborough
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 090420240070 when providing any details regarding the incident.