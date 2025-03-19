North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after BMW stolen from Harrogate property in early hours

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a car was stolen in the early hours from a property in Harrogate.

The black BMW E-Drive 40 was stolen at 3am on Monday (March 17) from Coltsfoot Court in Killinghall.

The car is new and has no distinctive marks or scratches.

The registration number is YE24 SGZ.

If you see it or know where it is, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Tyson.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250047281 when providing any details regarding the incident.