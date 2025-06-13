North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after bike stolen by man with bolt cutters in Harrogate town centre

By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Jun 2025, 13:12 BST

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses after a bike was stolen in Harrogate town centre.

The incident happened at around midday on Monday, June 2 on Market Place, outside Clarks, and involved a man in a blue tracksuit using bolt cutters to remove a bike lock.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for the witness who was sitting nearby and spoke to the suspect prior to him stealing the bike."

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police are appealing for information and witnesses after a bike was stolen by a man using bolt cutters outside Clarks on Market Place in Harrogate town centre

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1223 Colin Irvine.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250098928 when providing any details regarding the incident.

