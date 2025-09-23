North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after bicycle stolen overnight from property in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a bicycle was stolen overnight from a property in Harrogate.

The incident happened between midnight and 6.30am on Wednesday, September 17, when a bike was stolen from a storage unit on the driveway of a property on Philipas Drive.

The stolen bike is a red Rockhopper Pro 2018.

If you can help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250176349 when providing any details regarding the incident.