North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after barn deliberately set on fire in Harrogate district
The incident happened at approximately 4pm on Saturday (July 12), at Cow Dyke Farm, just off Skipton Road, near Jennyfields.
Officers believe that the barn was deliberately set on fire.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information to identify any witnesses and potential suspects for this offence.
“We would be keen to speak with two teenage boys, who were wearing dark pink t-shirts, that were seen in the general area prior to the fire being reported.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1452 David Mackay.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonynmous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250128277 when providing any details regarding the incident.