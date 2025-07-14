North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after barn deliberately set on fire in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a fire at a barn in Harrogate at the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at approximately 4pm on Saturday (July 12), at Cow Dyke Farm, just off Skipton Road, near Jennyfields.

Officers believe that the barn was deliberately set on fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information to identify any witnesses and potential suspects for this offence.

The police have launched an appeal for information and witnesses after a barn at Cow Dyke Farm in Harrogate was deliberately set on fire

“We would be keen to speak with two teenage boys, who were wearing dark pink t-shirts, that were seen in the general area prior to the fire being reported.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1452 David Mackay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonynmous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250128277 when providing any details regarding the incident.