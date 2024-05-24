North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after attempted break-in at school in Knaresborough
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses after an attempted break in at a school in Knaresborough.
Overnight between Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 May, there was an attempted break in at The Forest School, located on Park Lane.
The offenders attempted to break into the bike sheds and fortunately, the bikes were secured.
If you have any information regarding the incident, you can contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240090401 when passing on any details regarding the incident.