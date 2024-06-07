North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after attempted boiler theft at new housing estate in Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following an attempted burglary at a new build housing estate in Knaresborough.

The incident happened overnight between Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 June at a construction site near Orchard Close.

The suspects entered a number of new unoccupied homes and attempted to steal new boilers.

They were unsuccessful in their attempt but created quite a bit of damage to two properties.

If you have any information with regards to the incident, then you should get in contact with North Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101.