North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after antiques and memorial coins stolen during burglary in Knaresborough
The incident happened between Wednesday 4 and Saturday 7 June at a property on Meadow Road.
It involved the house being broken into and a number of antique and memorial coins being taken.
If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC822 Cleary.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250102647 when providing any details regarding the incident.