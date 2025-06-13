North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after antiques and memorial coins stolen during burglary in Knaresborough

By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Jun 2025, 13:42 BST

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following a burglary at a property in Knaresborough.

The incident happened between Wednesday 4 and Saturday 7 June at a property on Meadow Road.

It involved the house being broken into and a number of antique and memorial coins being taken.

If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC822 Cleary.

The police have launched an investigation after a number of antiques and memorial coins were stolen during a burglary at a property on Meadow Road in Knaresborough

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250102647 when providing any details regarding the incident.

