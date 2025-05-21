North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after allotments damaged by vandals in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses after allotments were damaged in Harrogate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 10.50pm on Thursday, May 15 and involved damage being caused to sheds on plots at the Pine Street Allotments.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information from any witnesses that were in the area at the time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have launched an appeal for information and witnesses after a number of sheds were damaged on plots at the Pine Street Allotments in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Thornton, collar number 641.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250087388 when providing any details regarding the incident.