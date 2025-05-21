North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after allotments damaged by vandals in Harrogate
The incident happened at around 10.50pm on Thursday, May 15 and involved damage being caused to sheds on plots at the Pine Street Allotments.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information from any witnesses that were in the area at the time.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Thornton, collar number 641.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250087388 when providing any details regarding the incident.