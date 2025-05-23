North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after 73 sheep suspected stolen from Nidderdale field

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about 73 Swaledale Mule sheep that are missing, believed stolen, from Nidderdale.

The incident happened between Friday 16 and Monday 19 May, on remote land to the north east of the village of Lofthouse.

Evidence at the scene suggests that the sheep have been taken from the scene, rather than escaping and going missing.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about the current whereabouts of the sheep and any information about suspicious people, vehicles and activity in the area that may have been involved in their disappearance.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1452 David Mackay.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250091903 when providing any details regarding the incident.