North Yorkshire Police launch Christmas drink and drug drive campaign across Harrogate district

From today (December 1), North Yorkshire Police’s drink and drug drive campaign will see officers patrolling the county in marked and unmarked police vehicles in a bid to ensure that those who put their own lives and other road users lives at risk are caught and prosecuted.

Static roadside checks will also be in place to provide officers with the power to request a breath sample from any driver who is suspected to have committed a road traffic offence.

Police are also keen to remind road users that it’s not just about having a drink or taking drugs and getting straight into the car – you can also be over the limit the morning after.

North Yorkshire Police have launched their month-long Christmas drink and drug drive campaign

During last year’s campaign – which ran from December 1, 2021, till January 1, 2022 – there were 137 people arrested for drink or drug driving.

From the 137 arrests, 120 were men and 17 were women and 72 people of the 137 were charged with an offence, while 25 of the arrests were made following a road traffic collision.

Speaking about this year’s campaign, Superintendent Emma Aldred, head of Specialist Operations at North Yorkshire Police, said: “The Christmas drink and drug drive campaign is a priority for the force each year.

"We make no apology for stopping motorists who are either driving when over the drink drive limit or under the influence of drugs.

“December is anticipated to be a busy period for us with the usual Christmas parties as well as the World Cup.

“I would urge people who are out socialising to call out anyone who is about to drive or who is driving when under the influence of drink or drugs.

“If it’s happening there and then, please call us on 999. One call could be all it takes to save a life.”

Throughout this year’s campaign, which runs up till January 1, 2023 the police will be publishing regular updates of the number of arrests made and prosecutions on their social media channels and website.

North Yorkshire County Council’s leader, Councillor Carl Les, who is responsible for safer communities, added: “The dangers of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs are only too well-known, and can have a profound impact on so many people.

“Families lose loved ones through the selfish and illegal actions of drivers who persist in getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

“It is a sad reflection that a small minority of motorists continue to ignore warnings each and every festive period, but North Yorkshire County Council is fully committed to helping our colleagues at North Yorkshire Police to track down any offending drivers.

“I would urge anyone who is aware of someone who is behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs to come forward and report them.

