North Yorkshire Police launch campaign to help everyone enjoy a safe and secure UEFA Euro 2024 tournament

North Yorkshire Police and partner agencies have teamed up to ensure that Euro 2024 is enjoyed safely and peacefully.

The tournament kicks off in Germany on Friday (June 14), with the final being held on Sunday, July 14.

Around 150,000 England fans are expected to travel to Germany to support the national team, with millions of people within the UK set to gather in pubs, bars and homes to watch the BBC and ITV televised matches involving England and other key fixtures in the tournament.

There will be a higher volume of people gathering in licensed premises and in homes to watch the fixtures.

The police have launched a campaign to help everyone enjoy a safe and secure Euro 2024 tournament

If this is combined with excessive consumption of alcohol, or illegal drugs such as cocaine, there may be an increase in anti-social behaviour, violent disorder and domestic abuse.

North Yorkshire Police are working closely with local and national partners to ensure the tournament is enjoyed in a safe and secure way.

Superintendent Ed Haywood-Noble, the Silver Commander for the event in York and North Yorkshire, said: “International football tournaments like Euro 2024 are fantastic events and we want people to enjoy the England games in the right spirit and hopefully cheer the team into the final on July 14.

“This can be in pubs and bars or gathered around the TV at home.

“We know that passions can run high on such occasions.

"Combined with excessive alcohol consumption and the use of illegal drugs such as cocaine, this can spill over into anti-social behaviour, violent disorder and domestic abuse.

“This is clearly unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Together with our partner agencies, we will maintain a highly visible and reassuring presence in our towns and city centres when England are playing to prevent such incidents and quickly deal with any disorder and crime that occurs.

“We also want to make people aware that Football Banning Orders can be issued for offences committed while watching televised football in licensed premises here in the UK.

“We will take all necessary action against those who step out of line.”