North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to locate horse box stolen from Harrogate district village

North Yorkshire Police is asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a horse box that has been stolen.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The white Ifor Williams horse box was stolen from Boroughbridge Road in Green Hammerton between 7pm on Friday 13 and 8.45am on Saturday 14 October.

It has a registration number of W29 ESH.

It is white in colour and the loading ramp is on the left-hand side which is unusual as it is usually on the right-hand side on most trailers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an appeal to locate a horse box that has been stolen from a Harrogate district village

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inside of the trailer has 'Swillington Trailers' stickers showing.

If you see the stolen trailer, or know where it is, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Neel Seth.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.