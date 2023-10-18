North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to locate horse box stolen from Harrogate district village
The white Ifor Williams horse box was stolen from Boroughbridge Road in Green Hammerton between 7pm on Friday 13 and 8.45am on Saturday 14 October.
It has a registration number of W29 ESH.
It is white in colour and the loading ramp is on the left-hand side which is unusual as it is usually on the right-hand side on most trailers.
The inside of the trailer has 'Swillington Trailers' stickers showing.
If you see the stolen trailer, or know where it is, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Neel Seth.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230195137 when providing any information.