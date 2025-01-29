North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help identify victim of New Year’s Eve incident at Harrogate pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to help identify the victim of a crime that happened at a pub in Harrogate.

The incident happened on New Years Eve (December 31) at The Winter Gardens pub on Parliament Street.

The victim spoke with the bar manager, but police have been unable to identify them as it was reported to them by the establishment.

If it is you, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Nabiel Galab.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250011268 when providing any details regarding the incident.