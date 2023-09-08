North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help identify two men after items stolen from van in Harrogate

Watch more videos on Shots!

The incident happened at around 2pm on Wednesday 5 July, close to Papa Johns Pizza on the junction of Stonefall Avenue and Knaresborough Road in Harrogate, when items were taken from a van belonging to a Telecomms engineer who was working at height.

It involved two men, the first man is a white male, 16 to 20-years-old, 5ft 8inch tall with short ginger hair and was wearing dark blue jeans and a black jumper.

The second man is white, around 30-years-old, around 6ft tall and was wearing a black jumper and jeans.

North Yorkshire Police are searching for two men after a number of items were stolen from a van in Harrogate

If you recognise the men in the images, you are urged to get in contact with the police.

Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.