North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find wanted woman with links to Harrogate and Leeds

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 12:27 BST
North Yorkshire Police has released an image and launched an appeal to help find a wanted woman who has links to Harrogate and Leeds.

Kelly Rutherford, 24, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with a number of shoplifting offences.

Despite extensive and ongoing enquiries, she has not yet been located.

Kelly has connections to Harrogate and Leeds.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you see her or know where she is.”

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250152503 when providing any details regarding her whereabouts.

