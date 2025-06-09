North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find wanted woman with links to Harrogate and Leeds

North Yorkshire Police has released an image and launched an appeal to help find a wanted woman who has links to Harrogate and Leeds.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Kirk, 43, is wanted for shop theft and assault.

She has links to Harrogate and Leeds.

If you see Claire Kirk, or have any information about her current whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Claire Kirk, 43, with links to Harrogate and Leeds, is wanted by police for theft and assault

If the sighting is immediate, you should call 999.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference numbers 12250008237 and 12250008254 when providing any details.