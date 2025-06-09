North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find wanted woman with links to Harrogate and Leeds
North Yorkshire Police has released an image and launched an appeal to help find a wanted woman who has links to Harrogate and Leeds.
Claire Kirk, 43, is wanted for shop theft and assault.
She has links to Harrogate and Leeds.
If you see Claire Kirk, or have any information about her current whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If the sighting is immediate, you should call 999.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference numbers 12250008237 and 12250008254 when providing any details.