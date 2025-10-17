North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find wanted man who could be in Ripon or Leeds

North Yorkshire Police has released an image and launched an appeal to help find a wanted man who could be in Ripon or the Leeds area.

Anthony Ward, aged 42, of no fixed address but has connections to Ripon, Leeds and Middlesbrough, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions, and in connection with shop thefts.

Officers believe Ward is likely to be in the Ripon or Leeds area.

If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If the sighting is immediate, you should call 999.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250172308 when providing any details regarding the incident.