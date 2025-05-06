North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find wanted man who could be in Harrogate, Ripon or Leeds
Shane Betts, aged 29, of no fixed address but has connections to Harrogate and Ripon, is wanted on suspicion of theft, assault, criminal damage and burglary.
Officers believe Betts is likely to be in the Harrogate area, Ripon or Leeds city centre.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “It's believed Betts could be sleeping rough, so we are appealing to residents in the Harrogate area, particularly in the Harlow Hill area, to keep an eye on their outbuildings, and report anything suspicious.”
If you see Shane Betts, or have any information about his current whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If the sighting is immediate, you should call 999.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250063851 when providing any details.