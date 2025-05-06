North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find wanted man who could be in Harrogate, Ripon or Leeds

By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th May 2025, 09:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to find a man, with links to Harrogate and Ripon, who is wanted in connection with several offences.

Shane Betts, aged 29, of no fixed address but has connections to Harrogate and Ripon, is wanted on suspicion of theft, assault, criminal damage and burglary.

Officers believe Betts is likely to be in the Harrogate area, Ripon or Leeds city centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “It's believed Betts could be sleeping rough, so we are appealing to residents in the Harrogate area, particularly in the Harlow Hill area, to keep an eye on their outbuildings, and report anything suspicious.”

Shane Betts, aged 29, of no fixed address but has connections to Harrogate and Ripon, is wanted on suspicion of theft, assault, criminal damage and burglaryShane Betts, aged 29, of no fixed address but has connections to Harrogate and Ripon, is wanted on suspicion of theft, assault, criminal damage and burglary
Shane Betts, aged 29, of no fixed address but has connections to Harrogate and Ripon, is wanted on suspicion of theft, assault, criminal damage and burglary

If you see Shane Betts, or have any information about his current whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If the sighting is immediate, you should call 999.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250063851 when providing any details.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice