North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find wanted man who could be in Harrogate or Ripon

North Yorkshire Police has released an image and launched an appeal to help find a wanted man who could be in Harrogate or Ripon.

Scott Bradley, aged 38, of no fixed address but has connections to Harrogate and Ripon, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

Officers believe Bradley is likely to be in the Harrogate and Ripon area.

If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If the sighting is immediate, you should call 999.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250186679 when providing any details regarding the incident.