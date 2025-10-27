North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find wanted man following robbery in Harrogate
James Lee McGlinchey, 37, is wanted in connection with a robbery on a woman at around 9.45pm on Thursday, October 16 outside Harrogate Fire Station on Skipton Road.
It is believed he is still in the Harrogate area with known links to Pateley Bridge.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “As part of our ongoing enquiries, we are urging people to come forward if they can help us to locate him.”
If you see McGlinchey, or have any information about his current whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If the sighting is immediate, you should call 999.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250196233 when providing any details regarding the incident.