North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find wanted 20-year-old man from Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for information to help find a wanted 20-year-old man from Harrogate.

Qumar Henry, 20, from Harrogate, is wanted in connection with an assault.

Despite extensive enquiries by police, he has not yet been located.

If you know where he is, you should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of him, you should call 999.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240189413 when providing any details regarding the incident.