North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find two bikes stolen from garage in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Oct 2024, 09:15 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for information to help find two bikes that were stolen from a garage in Harrogate

One of the bikes that has been stolen from a garage in Starbeck is a black Giant men’s bike with serial number K5EK26412, and the other is a purple Trek ladies’ bike with serial number WTU120C5417R.

If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, then you should get in contact.

You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Ben Leslie.

The police have launched an appeal to help find a Giant men’s bike and a Trek ladies' bike that have been stolen from a garage in Starbeck

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240114995 when providing any details regardig the incident.

