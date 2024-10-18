North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find two bikes stolen from garage in Harrogate
One of the bikes that has been stolen from a garage in Starbeck is a black Giant men’s bike with serial number K5EK26412, and the other is a purple Trek ladies’ bike with serial number WTU120C5417R.
If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, then you should get in contact.
You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Ben Leslie.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240114995 when providing any details regardig the incident.