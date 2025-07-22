North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find man wanted for robbery who could be in Harrogate
Daniel James Bell, 33, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with a robbery in York.
The incident happened on the afternoon of Monday, July 21, when a woman in her 80s was knocked to the ground and had her bag stolen.
Officers believe Mr Bell may have travelled to the Harrogate area.
If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you have an immediate sighting of him or know where he is now, you should call 999.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250134699 when providing any details regarding his whereabouts.