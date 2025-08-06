North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find man wanted for burglary who could be in Harrogate area

By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Aug 2025, 09:11 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 09:18 BST
North Yorkshire Police has released an image and launched an appeal to help find a wanted man who could be in the Harrogate area.

Danny Smythe, aged 21, of no fixed address but with connections to Harrogate, is wanted on suspicion of burglary.

Officers believe Smythe is likely to be in the Harrogate area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Danny Smythe, aged 21, of no fixed address but with connections to Harrogate, is wanted by police on suspicion of burglaryplaceholder image
Danny Smythe, aged 21, of no fixed address but with connections to Harrogate, is wanted by police on suspicion of burglary

If the sighting is immediate, you should call 999.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250144125 when providing any details regarding his whereabouts.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice