North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find man wanted for burglary who could be in Harrogate area

North Yorkshire Police has released an image and launched an appeal to help find a wanted man who could be in the Harrogate area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Smythe, aged 21, of no fixed address but with connections to Harrogate, is wanted on suspicion of burglary.

Officers believe Smythe is likely to be in the Harrogate area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Danny Smythe, aged 21, of no fixed address but with connections to Harrogate, is wanted by police on suspicion of burglary

If the sighting is immediate, you should call 999.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250144125 when providing any details regarding his whereabouts.