North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find man wanted for burglary who could be in Harrogate area
Danny Smythe, aged 21, of no fixed address but with connections to Harrogate, is wanted on suspicion of burglary.
Officers believe Smythe is likely to be in the Harrogate area.
If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If the sighting is immediate, you should call 999.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250144125 when providing any details regarding his whereabouts.