North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find Harrogate woman wanted for robberies and burglaries
Julie Elaine Unwin, 33, from the Harrogate area, is wanted in connection with investigations into robbery and burglary.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have seen her or know where she is now, please get in touch.”
If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you have an immediate sighting of her or know where she is now, you should call 999.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250133295 when providing any details regarding the incident.