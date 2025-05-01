North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find Harrogate man wanted on suspicion of burglary
Aaron Herbert, aged 51, from Harrogate, is wanted on suspicion of a burglary where a Mercedes car was stolen and later crashed in Knaresborough.
Officers believe Herbert is likely to be in the Harrogate area.
If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If the sighting is immediate, you should call 999.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250074118 when providing any details.