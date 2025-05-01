North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find Harrogate man wanted on suspicion of burglary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to help find a man from Harrogate who is wanted on suspicion of a burglary.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Herbert, aged 51, from Harrogate, is wanted on suspicion of a burglary where a Mercedes car was stolen and later crashed in Knaresborough.

Officers believe Herbert is likely to be in the Harrogate area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Aaron Herbert, aged 51, from Harrogate, is wanted on suspicion of a burglary where a Mercedes car was stolen and later crashed in Knaresborough

If the sighting is immediate, you should call 999.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250074118 when providing any details.