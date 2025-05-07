North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find Harrogate man wanted on recall to prison
Robert Rutherford, aged 45, from Harrogate, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Rutherford and we’re now appealing for your help to help find him.”
Officers believe that Rutherford could be in Harrogate and he also has links to Leeds.
If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you have an immediate sighting of Rutherford, you should call 999.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250074030 when providing any details regarding his whereabouts.