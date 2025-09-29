North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find Harrogate man wanted for series of offences

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to help find a man from Harrogate who is wanted for a number of offences.

Shaun Clarke, aged 33, from Harrogate, is wanted on suspicion of burglary, assault and criminal damage.

Officers believe Clarke could be in Skipton, Ripon, Harrogate or in the Bramley or Stanningley area of Leeds.

He also has connections to Grimsby in Lincolnshire and Preston in Lancashire.

If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, you should get in contact with the police.

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If the sighting is immediate, you should call 999.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250177967 when providing any details regarding his whereabouts.