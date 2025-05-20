North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to help find Harrogate man wanted for robbery

North Yorkshire Police has released an image and launched an appeal to help find a wanted man from the Harrogate area.

Ryan Preston, 25, from the Harrogate area, is wanted for robbery.

He also has links to Boroughbridge.

If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If the sighting is immediate, you should call 999.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250086588 when providing any details regarding his disappearance.